Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Sandeep Toshniwal, a successful businessman and CEO of a pharmaceuticals company— Eurolife Healthcare Pvt. LTD. Might soon be tying the knot with her alleged boyfriend very soon. As per media reports, Sandeep Toshniwal has finally been granted a divorce from his ex-wife orthodontist wife Dr Ashrita after a seven-year-long court battle. Toshniwal and now, ex-wife Ashrita were granted divorce by mutual consent by the Bandra family court on Monday. According to media reports, the divorce battle had become prolonged and bitter due to property settlement issues.

The ex-couple were married for 14 years and had been involved in an ugly separation battle for 7 years. The couple got married in 2013 and has two daughters—Tanya and Nisha. As part of the settlement, Sandeep and Ashrita’s two daughters, aged 12 and 9, will get Rs 3 crore each. Ashrita will receive Rs 2 crore, along with the flat in which she currently lives. The children will live with Ashrita, while Sandeep has been granted visitation rights.

The couple made several allegations against each other during the 7-year-long court battle. While Ashrita accused Sandeep of adultery, Sandeep, in turn, accused Ashrita of being schizophrenic. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor got divorced from her former husband and Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur last year who is now married to Priya Sachdev. Karishma and Sanjay tied the knot in 2003.

Sandeep Toshniwal and Karishma Kapoor are in a rumoured relationship and now that Sandeep is officially divorced, the couple might be thinking of tying the knot anytime soon..The couple is often seen together in different events and parties; also Sandeep was present in Randhir Kapoor (Karisma Kapoor’s father) birthday party. Only time will tell if the two are planning to get hitched anytime soon.