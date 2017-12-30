Marvel legend Stan Lee who is famous for his creations like the Super-Man, Spider-Man and the Hulk on Friday claimed that $300,000 was illegally stolen from his bank account. Beverly Hills Police Department is currently investigating the possible forgery.

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has filed a police complaint claiming that $300,000 has been stolen from his account. The 95-year-old filed the complaint on Tuesday after discovering that the money had been withdrawn without his knowledge, reports tmz.com. People who look after Lee’s account discovered a cheque for the missing amount marked as a “loan” that they believe may have been forged. The cheque was made out to “Hands Of Respect LLC”, which is a merchandising company. The website claimed that “neither Lee nor his money managers wrote or authorised the transaction”.

The check which was drafted on October 4 was signed under the name of Lee’s charity: Hand of Respect. As per reports, the legendary comic’s author insisted that he never requested the funds to be taken out of his account. Beverly Hills Police Department is currently investigating the possible forgery. His bank will be contacted by the concerned authorities to attempt and track down the person responsible for the theft. The 95-year-old is one of the most inspirational figures in the comics and animation industry with the credits of creating a number of popular superheroes Marvel characters such as the Spider-Man, the Iron Man, the Avengers and the Hulk.

Recently when the veteran celebrated his 95th anniversary, the internet went into a meltdown as wishes poured in for the man who gave fans uncountable moments of joy with his creations. A number of actors, who play Marvel heroes on the big screen, including Chris Evans, Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo, wished the comic book godfather a happy birthday via Twitter.

He was inducted into the comic book industry’s Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995. Lee received a National Medal of Arts in 2008. He has had many cameo appearances in films and TV, he holds the number one spot in terms of total revenue generated by all the films an actor has appeared in over their lifetime.

