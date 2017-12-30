Nargis Fakhri’s new boyfriend Matt Alonzo took centre stage when he choreographed Lollipop hitmaker and Hip hop icon Lil Wayne's concert in 2008. American director Matt Alonzo is a creative figure in the music industry for his award-winning visuals to household names like Justin Bieber, Tyrese, Chris Cornell, Tyler The Creator, Lil Wayne and The Game.

Alonso was a pioneer in developing one of the first popular YouTube channels Skee.TV, having 2 Billion views and 300,000 plus subscribers. His impeccable line-up of clients starts from recording companies like Interscope, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group featuring prime time players in the music and sports industry such as Justin Bieber, Tyrese, Chris Cornell, Tyler The Creator, Lil Wayne, The Game, Far East Movement, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Durant, Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana. Alonzo took centre stage when he choreographed Lollipop hitmaker and Hip hop icon Lil Wayne’s concert in 2008. With his impressive spells for SkeeTV, Alonzo started his new venture by signing with International Creative Management for feature film representation in 2 years later.

In 2010 he also joined Lark Creative for music video representation. The rumour about Nargis Fakhri dating Matt Alonzo blossomed during Christmas when he was spotted spending quality time with the sensuous bombshell courtesy of her Instagram account. The new couple in B-Town while celebrating Christmas together gave fans a hint of their relationship through Instagram. “Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones! Merry Christmas Everyone! #GreyGooseLife #merrychristmas,” Nargis captioned one of her photo with Alonzo. In the follow-up, the 38-year old actress was seen flaunting a snapback hat with Matt in another adorable photo which was captioned, “You’re more fun than a rollercoaster”.