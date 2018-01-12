BBC web series McMafia, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqu, is inspired by Misha Glenny’s book by the same name and traces the story of the England-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history - Alex Godman (Norton). Marsay, of Game of Thrones fame, plays Alex’s sister in the series.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is one of the most talented and versatile actors Bollywood has ever produced, was last seen and praised in action film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and is all set for his first international web series and has shared the first look on social media from the Amazon series. Just like many other Bollywood celebrities, Nawazuddin will be making his debut on a digital platform. Titled McMafia, the series is being helmed by James Watkins. McMafia will be available on Amazon Prime. According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shot for the series last year in Mumbai and Croatia.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share is first look from the BBC web series and wrote, “#McMafia being my first International Web Series has come out really amazing. All Thanx to Director #JamesWatkins @JgiNorton @AmazonVideoIN.” In the web series, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen along with international stars like Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, Juliet Rylance and British actor James Norton in the series that is likely to release soon. It will be the first time that the powerhouse performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in an international web series.

McMafia is inspired by Misha Glenny’s book by the same name and traces the story of the England-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history – Alex Godman (Norton). Marsay, of Game of Thrones fame, plays Alex’s sister in the series. McMafia is co-produced by BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.