Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited films of 2017. After the film's trailer took the internet by storm, now it is the villain in the movie who has been making the news. The character of Abu Usmaan in the film is played by Sajjad Delafrooz who is making a big entry into Bollywood with Tiger Zinda Hai.

The trailer of the Ali Abbas Zafar film went viral in no time and has already broken Baahubali: The conclusion's record on YouTube. The action-thriller has already taken the internet by storm much before its release and now Sajjad Delafrooz—who is playing the villain in the film is all over the news.

This unknown actor is named Sajjad Delafrooz. He is if Iranian origin and is based in UAE. This 33-year-old actor has done MBA and has been a part of various TV shows and films across the world. His exposure to various cultures has helped him acquire knowledge of various languages. In fact, he was seen in a blink-and-miss role in Akshay Kumar’s 2015 thriller Baby. In the scene where Rasheed Naz is taken inside the hospital, Sajjad Delafrooz plays the doctor.

Another interesting aspect of the film is that action coordinator Tom Struthers, who received illustrious fame from Hollywood blockbuster including the likes ‘Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ has worked on this film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has several thrilling action sequences that were shot for over 60 days in the Emirates. The film, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles has been shot in Austria, Tyrol, Greece and Abu Dhabi.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012 action-spy thriller which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film features Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and diva Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has been produced under the Yash Raj banner. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Julius Packiam also composed the background score of the movie.