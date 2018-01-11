Mia Malkova, who is an American adult star, is making her way into Bollywood with filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma’s feature film titled God, Sex And Truth – A Philosophical Treatise Of Mia Malkova. Right from the time Mia and RGV announced this news on Twitter sharing an erotic poster of Mia, everyone is curious to know about this sexy adult star who will become a known Bollywood face very soon. After former adult star Sunny Leone, Mia Malkova will be the second adult actress to get a Bollywood movie. Apart from being extremely sensuous and sexy, Mia is also exceptionally beautiful. It is being anticipated that with her bold avatar, she is going to set Bollywood on fire as her steamy photos have already taken the internet by storm.
In her career, Malkova was the” Twistys Treat of the Month” in December 2012 and the 2013.She was a contract performer for its parent company, Mindgeek, during that time period. When that contract lapsed in 2014, she signed a contract with another company, Hard X, to exclusively perform scenes with men while being allowed to perform scenes without men with other companies. Also, she is one of the most searched porn actresses all over the world and especially in India. Now that she is making her entry into Bollywood, let’s have a look at some hot, steamy and erotic photos of Mia Malkova: