Model turned actor Milind Soman, recently celebrated his 52nd birthday on November 4th. His fans took to social media to wish India's ironman but things took an ugly turn when the model shared a picture of himself along with his girlfriend with a "Thank You" note. Twitterati went berserk and took to trolling the couple.

Model turned actor Milind Soman, just celebrated his birthday on November 4th. Things took an ugly turn when shared a picture of him along with his girlfriend with a "Thank You" note. Twitterati went berserk and took to trolling the couple

Model turned actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman, also known as Ironman just celebrated his 52nd birthday on November 4th. He is currently busy judging the show India’s Next Top Model on MTV India, however this is not the reason why he is in the news currently. The 52-year-old model has declared his relationship on Instagram with much younger Ankita Konwar and does not shy away in openly expressing his love towards her. The couple have officially been together for months now, even though some rumours are on the rife that they’ve been seeing each other for around 4 years now. There are also reports that the two are planning to tie the knot.

All seemed well until Soman’s birthday on November 4. His fans across the world conveyed their birthday wishes to him but things took an ugly turn when the model turned actor shared a picture along with a “Thank You” note. While there is a section of Twitterati who have been attempting to guess Ankita’s real age, some suggest that she is 18; others have discovered that she is actually 27. Some got really offended and went a step further in trolling the couple.

Milind Soman had earlier addressed the controversies about the age gap between him and Konwar: “A relationship, it’s about both the people. And I don’t consider age at all for anything – whether its relationships, fitness or health or whatever.”

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie 😂 @earthy_5 A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:16am PST

Thank you all for your wishes! Have funnnnn !! 🙂 #Tromso #NorthernLights A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Twitter went berserk with their reactions :

Milind Soman's girlfriend is 18 now and they are dating since 2 years? 🤔 may be its my #TeamOldMonk talking but thats almost pedophilia.😑 — Heer♥ (@m_hiral) November 6, 2017

Me : So Milind soman is 52 and has a 18 yr old girlfriend. Tujhse kab ladki pategi Forever single friend : pic.twitter.com/4Sqk2YNqf0 — SwatKat (@swatic12) November 6, 2017

51-yr old Milind Soman has an 18-yr old girlfriend and Twitter is behaving like a Greater Kailash aunty gossiping about neigbour's daughter. — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) November 6, 2017

Ladies between age of 18 to 48 on Milind Soman's 17 year old girl friend. pic.twitter.com/ktJ87Co4u1 — अभिषेक सेमवाल (@Abhiishekji) November 6, 2017

Keep in mind that this is not new, and Milind Soman's last girlfriend was about 20 years younger. Why does this man hate women his age?? — Naomi Barton (@naomi0_0barton) November 6, 2017

However there were some supporters of the couple as well :

For God's sake guys, Milind Soman's girlfriend is 18 & not 8. Just let them be happy. She is an adult and must have taken a conscious call. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) November 6, 2017

As much as it breaks my heart to see Milind Soman with his girlfriend, it's sad how ppl want to see stereotypes even when it comes to love. — Divya Vinekar (@WannabeSanyasin) November 6, 2017

Is Milind Soman's girlfriend a minor? If not, why are we supposed to care? — ranjona banerji (@ranjona) November 6, 2017

It is difficult to comprehend how a happy and consensual relationship is troubling the strangers on Twitter so much. Age is just a number and Milind Soman’s relationship is a living example of that. Each individual has the right to have their privacy respected and it is time we all acknowledge this fact.