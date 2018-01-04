Mira Rajput was often seen in several photos shared by hubby Shahid Kapoor but on Wednesday, it was her turn. Mira Rajput shared a throwback picture, which appears to be from one of her Shaddi functions. In the picture, we can see Mira smiling as her father Vikramaditya Rajput kisses his daughter who is about to get married.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has recently joined Instagram and is not too frequent for her posts. Mira Rajput was often seen in several photos shared by hubby Shahid Kapoor but on Wednesday, it was her turn. Mira Rajput shared a throwback picture, which appears to be from one of her shaddi functions. In the picture, we can see Mira smiling as her father Vikramaditya Rajput kisses his daughter who is about to get married. The picture is purely candid as it captures the beautiful relation between a father and his daughter. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015.

Sharing the picture with an emotional caption, Mira wrote: “My strength and weakness #Dad,” Instagrammed Mira Rajput. “Adorable,” “dad’s princess” and “WOW” are some of the comments on Mira’s picture with her father. Mira keeps her fans updated about the Kapoor family’s whereabouts. She has also shared an adorable family picture featuring Shahid Kapoor, Misha and herself with caption: “Warm winter love 💖 #happyholidays”. The trio is looking super cute together.

Warm winter love 💖 #happyholidays A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 5:05am PST

Earlier, Mira posted a picture in which Misha was seen concentrating on her daadi Neelima Azeem while she taught her granddaughter some Kathak steps.

Guru Shishya Parampara A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:20am PST

In the other pictures shared by Mira, Shahid’s stepbrother Ishaan Khatter, who will soon feature with Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, was seen having a good time.

Recently, Mira and Shahid made their first appearance on the talk show Koffee With Karan where the chemistry of the couple was super cute and became a goal for so many couples. For now, Shahid is busy promoting his movie ‘Padmavat’ which will be releasing soon after facing major row of controversies.