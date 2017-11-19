Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar photos which have been never seen before. The Haryana-born beauty was crowned with the most-coveted beauty pageant in the world in China on November 18. She beat the competition from 118 contestants who participated in Miss World 2017.

Manushi Chhillar entered the Femina Miss India 2017 competition which she ultimately went on to win paving the way to Miss World 2017 pageant

Indian model Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017 outlasting 118 other beautiful contestants from all over the world. The Haryana-born stunning diva became the sixth Indian woman and first since Priyanka Chopra, who was named Miss World in 2000, to collect the most-coveted beauty pageant in the world. Chhillar was crowned by her successor, Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico at the event that was held at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China.

The Indian beauty was born to parents who were doctors in the state of Haryana. Her mother is a professor and her father is a scientist at DRDO. Manushi did her early education at St Thomas School in the national capital, New Delhi and went back to Haryana to pursue higher education. She completed her medical degree from Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonipat.

Apart from being a brilliant medical student, Manushi Chhillar also excels at Kuchipudi dancing. In order to hone her interest in acting, she attended National School of Drama too. Chhillar entered the Femina Miss India 2017 competition which she ultimately went on to win paving the way to Miss World 2017 pageant.

It has been almost 17 years that an Indian girl won the title of the most beautiful girl in the world and her career is bound to take leaps from here. But before becoming a beauty queen, Manushi Chhillar was just another girl busy in her life. Here, we bring you never seen before pictures of the Miss World 2017 from her ordinary past:

Here’s our Ms World 2017, Manushi Chhillar with her family in a candid family photo

Manushi Chhillaron before becoming a global icon getting clicked with her relatives during winter vacations

Manushi also attended National School of Drama to prime her acting skills, Here’s Ms Chhillar during her college days.

Before taking the center stage and representing India for the coveted title, Manushi Chhillar was a medical student in Haryana, here’s a selfie with her college gang.

Here’s Manushi with her grandmother