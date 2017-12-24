Bollywood industry is today remembering India's music sensation Mohammed Rafi on his 93rd birth anniversary. Mohammed Rafi, the greatest singer ever our entertainment industry had, sung thousands of songs during his entire career and gave fans some of world best songs, unforgettable hits that still rule the charts. Take a look at some of them as we pay tribute to the legendary singer.

The entire film industry and nation is remembering Bollywood’s greatest ever voice of Mohammed Rafi, on his 93rd birth anniversary. Rafi’s magical voice has entertained and amused his millions of fans for years with his unforgettable, touching songs that ruled the charts then and even now. With his soul filling voice and versatility, Mohammed Rafi sang thousands of songs ranging from classical numbers to patriotic songs, sad lamentations to highly romantic number, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans.

One of the greatest singer ever which Bollywood had, Mohammed Rafi won six Filmfare awards, one national film award. The singing sensation was accorded with the Padma Shri by the government of India in 1967. Mohammed Rafi has playback for almost all big celebrities of his era including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, the Kapoors, Dev Anand, Jitendra to name a few. His ability to mould his voice to match with the lip-singing of the actor in the movie was commendable, an excellence which very few singers in the industry have achieved.

Mohammed Rafi worked with various music directors and composers in the industry including Naushad, SD Burman, RD Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, Ravi, Madan Mohan, OP Nayyar, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and many others. Over the years, Mohammed Rafi’s voice influenced many generations of Bollywood singers with many tried to follow his style of singing. The popularity of Mohammed Rafi’s songs was not limited to a national audience, but even internationally, his songs received overwhelmed response with many world bands created renditions of popular Rafi songs. After entertaining the serving the industry for years, Mohammed Rafi passed away following a massive heart attack on 31 July 1980. He aged just 55. Mohammed Rafi during his entire filmy career gave some memorable hits, let’s take a look at some of them in order to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

10 best, ultimate and unforgettable Mohammed Rafi songs