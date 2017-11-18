CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has expressed unhappiness over the private screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Padmavati. "Disappointing that Padmavati is being screened for media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry," Joshi told news agency ANI.

There seems to be no relief for makers of Padmavati as their ambitious project is getting deeper into the controversy with each passing day. After Hindu fringe groups, the makers seem to have miffed Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi as well. Joshi is not happy with the way the film is being shown to private news channels without having received a certificate from CBFC. “Disappointing that Padmavati is being screened for media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry,” Joshi told news agency ANI.

Prasoon Joshi further added that it was wrong on part of Padmavati makers to hold CBFC responsible for a delay in providing the certificate. “It is myopic to treat certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. On one hand, holding CBFC responsible & pressurizing to accelerate process & on another hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent,” Joshi added. It must be recalled that censor board had returned the movie to makers citing incomplete paperwork. “Padmavati’s application came up this week for review. Makers admit paperwork isn’t complete, the disclaimer whether the film is work of fiction/historical was left blank and on being asked to provide imp documents, they target CBFC for ”looking the other way,” Prasoon Joshi further said in the interview.

Earlier in the day, Padmavati’s lead actress Deepika Padukone lashed out at those opposing the release of the movie and said ‘it is shameful the way protests are being conducted against Padmavati’. Deepika Padukone, however, reiterated her faith in the judiciary and said, “I have complete faith in the judiciary. I have given two years of my life to this film and am not happy with the way protests are being held,” the actress said.