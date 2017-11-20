Reacting to the Padmavati controversy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the film will not be released in his state even if the censor board clears it. Following his comment, Punjab Chief Minister also added that it is the right of Rajput community to protest against the film as it is distorting history.

“If historical facts are distorted, and if anything is shown or said in the movie against the respect of the country’s mother Padmavatiji, then that movie cannot be allowed to release in the land of Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said, eliciting a rousing applause from the audience.”And I am saying this because people of the country and Madhya Pradesh cannot accept disrespect of their pride. The insult will not be tolerated,” the BJP leader added. He said even if the movie is passed by the Censor Board for release in the country, it won’t make it to the screens in the state.

His comment followed a meeting he had with representatives of the Rajput community on Monday morning. Amarinder Singh, in his comments said, “Anything that is historical event no one will object. But here they are distorting history,” Singh told reporters. “I have also gone to Chittor and returned and seen all things there. So, this is distortion of history and no one will accept it. And if communities are objecting to it then it is their right to object,” the Punjab Chief Minister added.

The comments come a day after the release of Padmavati voluntarily deferred from its scheduled date of December 1. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, had said the film would not be allowed to release in the state unless its “controversial portions were removed”. Even Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had on Saturday written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani to ensure that Padmavati is not released without necessary changes.

The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it distorts history regarding Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention that Bhansali has repeatedly denied. Some Hindu groups, mainly the Karni Sena of Rajasthan, have been vigorously protesting against the movie’s release while some political outfits have demanded that its release be deferred in view of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Padmavati features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.