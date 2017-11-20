Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, is presently enjoying some off time away from cricket as Virat Kohli and Co are engaged in a Test series against Sri Lanka. The break has given Dhoni an opportunity to spend some quality time with family and also celebrate wife Sakshi's birthday.

Dhoni’s hair-stylist and friend Sapna Moti Bhavnani took the video of Sakshi cutting the cake and took to Twitter to share the adorable video. In the brief clip, Sakshi was captured cutting the cake first followed by Dhoni taking over the duties of a good husband and slicing a piece for her. Dhoni had recently shared that he misses spending time with daughter Ziva while not home. In his absence, Sakshi takes over all the responsibilities. Sakshi, who turned 29 on Sunday often shares her beautiful moments with her family on social media sites.

However, in the recent few weeks, Dhoni has come under criticism lately for his performances in the shortest format. Former cricketers have questioned his ability to rotate the strike and taking longer to settle down in a flashy format, which does not allow for much time. A lot has been spoken about Dhoni’s future in T20 cricket. While Ajit Agarkar and VVS Laxman started the debate surrounding the former Indian skipper’s future, current captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have come out in his defence. Dhoni will be seen back in action during the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka, starting December 10.