The New Year shall begin with some pleasing music, Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical will return to provide the essence of magical melodies to the people of Delhi, staging its 100th show during its February 1-11 schedule at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.”It is an absolute pleasure to stage the 100th show of Mughal-e-Azam in Delhi. The audiences in the Delhi capital have given us so much appreciation and love that it is a delight to be back for our second season,” director Feroz Abbas Khan said in a statement. The box office opens with the New Year on January 1, to book the tickets for the second musical season of Mughal-e-Azam go on Bookmyshow.com.

The first season of Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical ran to full packed houses in Delhi and had an extended run. This musical show had total five seasons in Mumbai. Deepesh Salgia, Creative and Strategic Vision, of Mughal-e-Azam, said: “The production is just growing bigger and bigger with every season. We hope it is able to create a strong space for international quality musicals in the country.”The musical is based on the K. Asif-directorial Mughal-e-Azam which starred the profound theatrical performer Dilip Kumar and beautiful Madhubala.

Its production set-up involves the construction of a brand new set for the shows in Delhi and also the transformation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, which is a weight lifting stadium, into a massive auditorium to experience the musical season in all its glory. After the Delhi season, the producers are planning on to take the play abroad, as it has already provided suffice success. The play which is produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, and has great, dazzling costume designs by the famous designer Manish Malhotra, who is known as a couturier and a Bollywood stylist.