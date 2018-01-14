Mukkabaaz is the story of the struggle between love and aspirations, set in the city of Bareilly. The drama deals with the aspirations of boxer Shravan played by Vineet Singh who slogs day and night to achieve his dream of becoming a professionally recognized boxer and how his life goes array when he falls in love with a high caste, mute girl, Sunaina.

Anurag Kashyap’s boxing drama, Mukkabaaz, has been widely popular since its release. Moviegoers are falling in love with the cinematography and direction of the movie and also with Ravi Kishan and Vineet Singh’s acting. The film was expected to earn around Rs 1-1.5 crore on the first day, as per film distributor Akshaye Rathi but only managed to earn Rs 82 lakhs. While the critics are loving the movie it seems that the tough competition it faced with Kaalakaandi and 1921 put a huge dent in its first-day collection.

Mukkabaaz is the story of the struggle between love and aspirations, set in the city of Bareilly. The drama deals with the aspirations of boxer Shravan played by Vineet Singh who slogs day and night to achieve his dream of becoming a professionally recognized boxer and how his life goes array when he falls in love with a high caste, mute girl, Sunaina, who happens to be the niece of his arch-nemesis, played by Ravi Kishan and how he struggles to hold it all together.

Earlier, film distributor Akshaye Rathi had told a leading newspaper that, “This is possibly one Anurag Kashyap film that would also cater to families. Families would be able to watch the film together as this film, even the trailer, has no bloodshed, no swearing and all the jazz that is usually associated with this kind of films. The possibility of the film registering a success is higher.”

Film critic, Taran Adarsh has tweeted out the movies first-day collection at the box office, along with other movies that hit the theatres on Friday.