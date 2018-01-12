Mukkabaaz is the story of a low caste boxer from Uttar Pradesh named Shravan Kumar (Vineet Singh) who trains at a gym controlled by a local Don called Das Mishra (Shergill). Shravan falls in love with Mishra’s niece Sunaina and as the Don does not approve of this match, Shravan gets into trouble and strives to win Sunaina’s hand in marriage.

Auteur filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who gave us remarkable films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, DevD, is back with another powerful sports-drama titled Mukkabaaz which was released on Friday—January 12. The film has action, wit, drama and the typical Bollywood romance. The best part about this film which features talented actors like Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan is that it has sense and will keep in indulged throughout. The story-line has been written very sharply and there is no unwanted Bollywood masala added to the movie.

Mukkabaaz is the story of a low caste boxer from Uttar Pradesh named Shravan Kumar (Vineet Singh) who trains at a gym controlled by a local Don called Das Mishra (Shergill). Shravan falls in love with Mishra’s niece Sunaina and as the Don does not approve of this match, Shravan gets into trouble and strives to win Sunaina’s hand in marriage and become a successful boxer while trying to avoid retaliation from the Mishra. The effortless performance of actor Vineet Kumar Singh has left us stunned as he plays a young lad from Uttar Pradesh and fits perfectly in his role. Jimmy Shergill, on the other hand has always impressed the viewers by his phenomenal performance.

As Shravan’s coach who remembers his own oppressed childhood under the ‘Bhumihaars’, Ravi Kishan is excellent. So are many of the supporting acts—Shravan’s tie-wearing, ‘Ingliss’-speaking friend, his family, and Sunaina’s father and mother.

This Anurag Kashyap film has powerful dialogues, humour which will tickle your funny bone at the right place and apt melodrama in the second half and more than anything, it gives out a strong message about discrimination, across the board which makes Mukkabaaz a must watch.