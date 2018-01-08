In her letter, Banu has said while her husband lawfully owns the property situated at CTS no C-1395, 1396 and 1396 at Pali Hill in Bandra in suburban Mumbai, it has been wrongly claimed by a developer on the basis of forged and fabricated documents.

A month after veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu filed a complaint with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police alleging harassment by a local builder, the agency has now registered a case against Samir Bhojwani under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This incident took place after actor Saira Banu, nearly a month ago had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to protect husband Dilip Kumar and her from the harassment of a Bandra-based developer.

In her letter, Banu has said while her husband lawfully owns the property situated at CTS no C-1395, 1396 and 1396 at Pali Hill in Bandra in suburban Mumbai, it has been wrongly claimed by a developer on the basis of forged and fabricated documents. Now she has filed a complaint of cheating and forgery against the latter with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). According to sources, Banu filed a case at Khar police station on Thursday against the developer for cheating, forgery and being part of a criminal conspiracy. The investigation will be carried out by the EOW.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Kumar in the long-pending case over his 2,412 square yard property in Bandra in Mumbai. The actor had an agreement with a real estate firm in 2006 by which they were supposed to develop the property. But no construction had taken place. The Supreme Court restored possession of the property to the actor, against which he would have to pay Rs 20 crore to Prajita Developers Pvt Ltd. The realty firm had appealed for the enforcement of the agreement.

A bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer turned down their plea saying that they didn’t “see any justification for the demand” and pointed out that the thespian actor would be unjustly facing financial loss if the agreement was allowed to continue.