With a few days left for the release of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tubelight’, Matin Ray Tangu, the little boy from the movie was introduced to the audience in a promotional event in Mumbai.

The event, which was filled with laughter and wonder thanks to Matin, took an embarrassing turn when a reporter, assuming Matin was from China, asked him if this is the first time he is visiting India. The journalist was corrected by another reporter, who told her Matin is from Arunachal Pradesh.

Realising the goof-up she changed her question to, “Is this the first time you have come to Mumbai?” Even as Matin asked her to repeat her question as it wasn’t audible to him, Salman, who had heard the first question, interrupted and asked him, “She is asking, if you have come to India for the first time?”

Martin, who had already amazed everyone by then with his humour, replied, “Hum India per hi baithta hai, toh India mei toh aayega na (I live in India only, so obviously I will come here),” as the crowd cheered and applauded.

Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-India war and Salman’s Chinese co-star in the film is actor Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut.