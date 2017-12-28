Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri has subtly announced her relationship with American director Matt Alonzo on her official Instagram account. The actor celebrated Christmas with her rumoured boyfriend and shared some adorable images of the duo for their fans. On the work front, Nargis is currently busy shooting for Torbaaz opposite Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in Kyrgystan.

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri has subtly announced her relationship with American director Matt Alonzo on her official Instagram account

Christmas has been turned out to be lucky for Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri as she has found her love under the mistletoe. The style diva is dating American director Matt Alonzo and subtly announced her relationship on her official Instagram account with some adorable images of the duo. The actor celebrated Christmas with her rumoured beau and wished her fans with caption, “Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones! Merry Christmas Everyone! #GreyGooseLife #merrychristmas. In the latest image on her Instagram account, Nargis can be seen flaunting a snapback hat with Matt with an adorable caption, which said, “You’re more fun than a rollercoaster.”

The American director was no less behind in expressing his love for the lady as he posted an adorable image with the actor and gave a shout out to Santa. Youtuber and Entertainer Lilly Singh aka popularly known as Superwoman gave a sly hint of approval as she commented, “I seeee youuuu x” and put a rest to all the speculations. Her fans seemed to rejoice and complimented the couple on their amazing chemistry. Some of her fans also went ahead and commented “He is more handsome than Uday Chopra”. There have been speculations that the actress wanted to get married to Uday but eventually it all ended with an ugly breakup. Amid all these speculations, these images confirm that the love is definitely in the air for the actress but not with Uday Chopra.

On the work front, Nargis is currently busy shooting for Torbaaz opposite Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in Kyrgystan. Clad in a Kashmiri dress, her images from the set are absolutely heavenly. Nargis will be playing the role of an NGO worker who looks after war refugees in Afghanistan. “My life has taken me many places but I still wonder how I got here. A girl from the projects in #Queens to #Bollywood – & now this…. #kyrgyzstan with @duttsanjay #shooting – #journey #adventure #work.” instagrammed the actor.