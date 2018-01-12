Actress Nargis Fakhri is doing rounds on the internet since forever for her sizzling beauty. The international model Nargis has succesfully created a niche for herself in the B-town with all her glam and talents. American-born actress model, Nargis Fakhri was raised in New York City, who after graduating from a Fine Arts/Psychology Bachelor, landed upon a career as an international model. Having achieved fame as a model, Nargis Fakhri has also successfully gained praises from the tinsel town and has worked with top Bollywood celebs.
The super hot diva Nargis Fakhri worked consistently after leading the hit film ‘Rockstar’ starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Renowned for her sharp wit and quirky personality, few of Nargis Fakhri’s movies include, Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Dhaating Naach, and ‘Kick’. Nargis has also rocked a Hollywood blockbuster film ‘Spy’ with her performance in a supporting role as ‘Lia’. She has been widely covered as a cover face of top fashion magazines in India, including Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Maxim, GQ, Elle, Grazia, FHM and Women’s Health. The super successful glam doll Nargis Fakhri has held as Brand Ambasador for Reebok India.
Scroll down to get a glimpse of Nargis Fakhri’s hot, sexy and most beautiful Instagram photos.
Nargis Fakhri proves that she is the most striking actress in the Bollywood
Nargis Fakhri looks absolutely ravishing in this nude shade attire
Nargis Fakhri flaunts her perfect curves
The Kingfisher calendar girl Nargis Fakhri stuns us with her beauty
What a perfect body Nargis Fakhri has got!
Nargis Fakhri looks super hot in her black and yellow bikini
Nargis Fakhri dazzles us as she poses for a magazine cover shoot
Nargis Fakhri looks sizzling hot as she flaunts her glamorous beauty
Nargis Fakhri sets the floor on fire with her gazes
Nargis Fakhri shows off her body to stun her fans
Who's ready to Rock? My app has all my favorite music 🎶 downloaded it today 💃💃💃 My beautiful makeup and hair by @endlessbeautystudio #malihajkhan On set for #HabitaanVigaadDi @parichayonline @kardinalo Makeup details @hudabeauty #rosegoldpalette Lashes @eyerisbeauty #athena Highlight @shophudabeauty #hudabeauty3dhighlight #fiji Lipstick @endlessbeautystudio (london mixed with Paris) Flawless @nargisfakhri 💃💃Me 💕💕🎶🌈 #wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #bollywood #diva #makeup
💄💅🏻💋. . . . 💁🏻she did my make up🔸 @endlessbeautystudio . . Makeup details Brow @anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in dark brown Eyeshadow @shophudabeauty @hudabeauty Rose Gold Palette Lashes @eyerisbeauty Liberty Mascara @lancomeofficial Foundation @maccosmetics NC40 Highlight @hudabeauty Golden Sands 3D highlight palette 🙏🏼🔥🔥 lipstick @endlessbeautystudio London. . . . ♥️ Jewelry @mahrukh.akuly.jewelry @problogroup
It takes a team. 😳👏🏼😂thanks❤️ . . . 💥💥💥💥. . . Makeup by @endlessbeautystudio Styled by @alliaalrufai Jewelry @isharya Dress @intrinsic.in Makeup details Brow @anastasiabeverlyhills Lashes @eyerisbeauty #athena Highlight @hudabeauty Gold Sands Lipstick @endlessbeautystudio London Foundation @maccosmetics