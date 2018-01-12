Renowned for her sharp wit and quirky personality, the super hot diva Nargis Fakhri worked consistently after leading the hit film 'Rockstar' starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The international model Nargis has succesfully created a niche for herself in the B-town with all her glam and talents.

Nargis Fakhri stuns the Tinsel town with her striking look

Actress Nargis Fakhri is doing rounds on the internet since forever for her sizzling beauty. The international model Nargis has succesfully created a niche for herself in the B-town with all her glam and talents. American-born actress model, Nargis Fakhri was raised in New York City, who after graduating from a Fine Arts/Psychology Bachelor, landed upon a career as an international model. Having achieved fame as a model, Nargis Fakhri has also successfully gained praises from the tinsel town and has worked with top Bollywood celebs.

The super hot diva Nargis Fakhri worked consistently after leading the hit film ‘Rockstar’ starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Renowned for her sharp wit and quirky personality, few of Nargis Fakhri’s movies include, Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Dhaating Naach, and ‘Kick’. Nargis has also rocked a Hollywood blockbuster film ‘Spy’ with her performance in a supporting role as ‘Lia’. She has been widely covered as a cover face of top fashion magazines in India, including Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Maxim, GQ, Elle, Grazia, FHM and Women’s Health. The super successful glam doll Nargis Fakhri has held as Brand Ambasador for Reebok India.

Scroll down to get a glimpse of Nargis Fakhri’s hot, sexy and most beautiful Instagram photos.

Nargis Fakhri proves that she is the most striking actress in the Bollywood

Nargis Fakhri looks absolutely ravishing in this nude shade attire

Nargis Fakhri flaunts her perfect curves

The Kingfisher calendar girl Nargis Fakhri stuns us with her beauty

What a perfect body Nargis Fakhri has got!

Nargis Fakhri looks super hot in her black and yellow bikini

Nargis Fakhri dazzles us as she poses for a magazine cover shoot

Nargis Fakhri looks sizzling hot as she flaunts her glamorous beauty

Nargis Fakhri sets the floor on fire with her gazes

Nargis Fakhri shows off her body to stun her fans

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Oct 18, 2016 at 6:19am PDT

#throwback #Dishoom 🌻 A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Aug 29, 2016 at 4:49am PDT