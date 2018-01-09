Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its previous order on National Anthem saying that it is not mandatory in cinema halls. The move has come after Centre has informed Supreme Court that playing of the national anthem in cinema halls before movies should not be made mandatory for now.

Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its previous order of playing the national anthem in cinema halls saying that it is not mandatory anymore. The move has come after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that playing of the national anthem in cinema halls before movies should not be made mandatory for now. The government had informed the Supreme Court that the practice should not be made compulsory until new guidelines are made. The Centre in an affidavit had asked the Supreme Court that playing the national anthem in cinema halls should not be made compulsory.

Following the top court’s judgement, the Supreme Court said that the government has formed an inter-ministerial committee to frame new guidelines pertaining to the playout of the national anthem. The court also said that the final call will be taken by the centre. The Supreme Court has modified its 2016 order where it had made it mandatory for all cinema halls in the nation to playout national Anthem before the screening of the movie.

Previously on January 8, the Centre in its affidavit had asked a time frame of around 6-months to frame the new guidelines on playing out the national anthem in movie theatres. These developments in playing out the national anthem in cinema halls can be seen in the light of several incidents where people have been humiliated for not standing while the national anthem is being played. Incidents have also appeared when physically challenged people have been forced to stand during the national anthem.