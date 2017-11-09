ED has sent a notice to Nawazuddin today in the Webwork Trade Links Private limited fraud case. Earlier also a notice was sent to Nawazuddin in this case, but the actor skipped the meeting, resulting which a new notice has been sent to the actor.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday has sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin in the Webwork Trade Links Private limited fraud case. Earlier also a notice was sent to Nawazuddin in the same case, but the actor skipped the meeting, resulting which a fresh notice has been sent to the actor. Nawazuddin’s brother Shamsuddin Siddiqui and lawyer, however, reached ED zonal office in Lucknow on the actor’s behalf on Thursday morning. Both his brother and lawyer visited the office to offer an explanation to the central agency.

According to reports, Nawazuddin will be asked explanations regarding the monetary transaction of Rs 1.15 crore with the Webwork Trade Links Private limited today in Lucknow. Nawazuddin had also done an ad shoot promoting the company earlier. As per sources, the team also contacted Nawazuddin’s brother in order to reach the actor. Later, the team decided to serve notice under section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the actor earlier. The ED had earlier issued summons to Nawazuddin after they discovered possible links between the actor and the directors of the company behind the scheme.

It seems that it is not a good time for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as recently, his former girlfriend Sunita Rajwar slapped him with a legal notice of Rs 2 crore for defaming her image by fudging up details about their break up. She also slammed his book An Ordinary Life, which was recently withdrawn by the actor. But the controversy seems far from dying down. Sunita, who had earlier written a long Facebook post calling out Nawaz for lying about why they broke up, a few days back, sent him a legal notice demanding Rs 2 crore as compensation for causing great mental agony and seeking to defame her image. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Manto.