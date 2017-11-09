Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Monsoon Shootout directed by Amit Kumar is finally being released and it is all set to clash with Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie Tiger Zinda Hai which a sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. Monsoon Shootout, which is Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga, will be clashing with the Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai on December 22 at the Box Office, according to media reports. The crime-thriller which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role premiered in the Midnight Screenings section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival four years ago.

Producer Guneet Monga said, “We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film”. The media report states that since no other date is available before December 22, the makers have decided to release the film with Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides, after December 22, there are no releases for two weeks and the makers want to cash in on that. Also, the audiences for the Salman-starrer and Monsoon Shootout are completely different, so there will not be any clash as such.

Monsoon Shootout revolves around a police officer Vijay Sharma’s dilemma of executing a suspect (played by Nawazuddin) in an extra-judicial killing. Tannishtha Chatterjee will also be seen in a key role in the crime drama. The interesting bit is the same story will be told thrice from different angles and that is what makes the film unique.

On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is the sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad. It is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.