National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, whose comedy drama film Newton is India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards, says India has a big opportunity this year at the Oscars. “It’s a great feeling to represent India at such an international platform, especially with a film like Newton. We feel there is a big opportunity that we have this year at the Oscars. We are hoping for the best,” Rajkummar Rao told IANS.

“The team of Newton is already there in Los Angeles including director Amit V. Masurkar and the producers Drishyam Films. They are working really hard. There are a lot of screenings happening there on daily basis. “We just had a screening for American Film Institute a few days back. A lot of people from Hollywood remain present for the screenings. I couldn’t go because of injury, but I am missing all the fun. I am sure the whole team of Newton is trying really hard. A lot of money is being spent for the promotions there,” he added.

Rajkummar, who fractured his left leg on the set of reality TV show ‘Lip Sing Battle’ in late October, says he will soon join the crew of Newton in Los Angeles. “I will soon be joining them there as this means a lot to me. Thankfully, we have a lot of support from the government,” he said. The film revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation. It was shot in the interiors of Chhattisgarh. Newton released theatrically in India in September. The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4 in Los Angeles.