Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming science fiction film 2.0 will release on April 14th, 2018. The South cinema industry sensation Rajinikanth, who is currently holding his 6-day outreach plan of meeting his fans, said that though many directors had shaped his roles in films, fans are the main reason for his growth. Rajinikanth said that his forthcoming movie 2.0 release date has been shifted from January 2018 to April 14, 2018. Rajinikanth’s upcoming Indian science fiction film 2.0 has been written and directed by S Shankar and is co-written by B Jeyamohan. The entire film has been directly shot in 3D. It’s a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran. Rajinikanth will be seen reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti. 2.0 stars also stars Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

Talking about Rajinikanth’s 2.0 budget, it’s the costliest film ever made in the Indian film industry. As per reports, the total cost of the film is estimated at Rs 450 crore (US$70 million). A worldwide premiere is also expected to be conducted in April, 2018 while the film will release in 15 languages. Rajinikanth during his 6-day long fans reachout meeting also shared about how he derives power to meet his tasks.

Rajinikanth said that one should respect himself/herself if they are left alone, at least one’s thoughts should be in that way. “I derive my power from meditation. Meditate at least 5 minutes in a day and then you will find a change. I say again, make sure that you earn respect from your family first, then your relatives and then from your neighbours. I say again, take care of your parents and your family always.”

While Rajinikanth’s fan meet reachout is still underway, many are also speculating and expecting a big announcement from Rajinikanth on his political journey. Rajinikanth in the past have on several occasions have given hints that he might venture into politics but nothing ever replicated on the ground. So now at a time when he is meeting fans, there are speculations of a big announcement from him.