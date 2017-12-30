Television actress Nia Sharma has been ranked the second most sexiest asian woman in 2017, defeating big bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez as well as Katrina Kaif. Nia is also the first actress to go bald on national television to play the role of a cancer patient in her show Ek hazaron me meri behna hai. Have a look at Nia Sharma's top 35 sexiest, hottest and the most beautiful photos which will make you admire her a lot more.

The small screen of Indian television is often known as the ‘Chottey Parde Ki Badi Baat’. The small screen is not the small screen in actuality as the television superstars are giving a tough competition to the big wigs of Bollywood. Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and the sexiest women in the entertainment industry. The television star has toppled stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif as well as Jacqueline Fernandez in the race of top 10 sexiest Asian women list in 2017.

Nia Sharma made her television debut on the serial Kaali – Ek Agnipareeksha and later went on to star in the serial Behnein. The actress received critical acclaim and the road to fame with the serial Ek Hazaro Me Meri Behna hai in which she played the role of a cancer patient and became the first actress to go bald for a role on national television. Along with many such soap operas, Nia also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi in 2017 and became the first one to secure her place in the finale. The actress will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s sequel of the web series Twisted as the main lead, which will be released in 2018.

The Khatron ke Khiladi star is extremely popular among the youth and has been able to garner more than 1 million followers on her official Instagram handle. With the hotness quotient so high, each photo of Nia Sharma manages to get more than 100 K likes and easily beats any big Bollywood celebrity with her massive fan following.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos and videos of the actress Nia Shama: