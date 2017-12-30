The small screen of Indian television is often known as the ‘Chottey Parde Ki Badi Baat’. The small screen is not the small screen in actuality as the television superstars are giving a tough competition to the big wigs of Bollywood. Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and the sexiest women in the entertainment industry. The television star has toppled stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif as well as Jacqueline Fernandez in the race of top 10 sexiest Asian women list in 2017.

Nia Sharma made her television debut on the serial Kaali – Ek Agnipareeksha and later went on to star in the serial Behnein. The actress received critical acclaim and the road to fame with the serial Ek Hazaro Me Meri Behna hai in which she played the role of a cancer patient and became the first actress to go bald for a role on national television. Along with many such soap operas, Nia also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi in 2017 and became the first one to secure her place in the finale. The actress will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s sequel of the web series Twisted as the main lead, which will be released in 2018.

The Khatron ke Khiladi star is extremely popular among the youth and has been able to garner more than 1 million followers on her official Instagram handle. With the hotness quotient so high, each photo of Nia Sharma manages to get more than 100 K likes and easily beats any big Bollywood celebrity with her massive fan following.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos and videos of the actress Nia Shama:

Nia Sharma clicks a selfie with her oh-so-perfect cat winged eyeliner.
Nia Sharma is 2nd most sexiest woman in Asia after Priyanka Chopra.
Nia Sharma flaunts her amazing sense of style with ripped shorts and fringed top.
Nia Sharma stealing hearts in a stunning light pink dress.
Nia Sharma fearless look in a black bralette top with a white cropped jacket.
Nia Sharma looks mesmerising as she soaks in the sun at Madrid.
Nia Sharma flaunts her amazing style in a plain white shirt paired with black shorts and black boots.
Nia Sharma looks ethereal on her vacation.
The actress enjoying her holidays in Maldives.
Nia Sharma enjoys her holiday getaway with a glass of champagne.
Actress Nia Sharma gives winter outfit inspiration in her classy ripped denims paired with a white jacket.
Actress Nia Sharma goes bold with a blue lipstick.
Nia Sharma poses like a gangster in her sporty look.
Nia Sharma poses with her Khatron ke Khiladhi co contestant Monica Dogra.
Nia Sharma clicks a selfie of her new hair makeover.
Nia Sharma experiments with her look with curly hair.
Nia Sharma looking stunning as ever in her glittery pink dress.
Nia Sharma flaunts her rocking style in a sporty look.
Actress Nia Sharma poses in a black crop top paired with white flared pants.
Nia Sharma poses before the shoot of the finale of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 8.
Oh-so-hot Nia Sharma in a black monokini.
Nia Sharma teases her fans in a silk robe with a lighter.
Waiting for Nia Sharma to make her big Bollywood entry.
Nia Sharma spends her time relaxing on her Maldives vacation.
Nia Sharma takes a stunning selfie with her blue shades in a yatch.
Nia Sharma looking drop dead gorgeous in a tube top.
Nia Sharma flaunts her style in an all white attire.
Nia Sharma shows off her perfect bikini body in Spain.
Nia Sharma fashion diaries during the shoot of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 8.
Nia Sharma looking absolutely gorgeous in her red hoodie paired with red shoes.
Nia Sharma personifying hotness in a denim crop top.
Nia Sharma clicks a seflie in a sporty look.
Niaa Sharma classic selfie in her ripped denims and shades.
Nia Sharma flaunts her long legs in a flowy pink dress.
Nia Sharma models in her sexy black monokini.
Nia Sharma looking absolutely breathtaking in her Indian attire.
Nia Sharma shows off her amazing style in an all black outfit.

 

