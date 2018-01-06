Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi’s belly dance on ‘Swag Se Swagat’ is doing rounds on social media. Everyone went crazy the moment she posted her belly dance video. Donned in red belly dance costume, the Indo-Canadian dancer looks sizzling hot as she shows off her sexy moves. Her Arabic fusion belly dance, ‘Swag se Swagat’ has made netizens to droll on and within a span of just three days, the video has managed to garner more than 9,00,000 views and 27000 likes. Nora Fatehi posted the video on YouTube on January 2, 2018, and has received instant admiration from her fans.
The model and actress, Nora Fatehi made her debut in Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. The Instagram video of her ‘Swag Se Swagat’ from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to create a buzz on social media and viewers around the world boasts her unique dancing abilities. Nora Fatehi is widely popular in Telugu cinema industry for doing item numbers in movies like Temper and Baahubali. Stunning Fatehi has also starred in a Malayalam film named ‘Double Barrel’.
Scroll down to get a glimpse of few of Nora Fatehi's hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos:
Hello there 🤓🤓 Love this shot by the talented @nandininm and hair and makeup by my love @marcepedrozo Keepin it natural is our moto💃😍💁 #NoraFatehi #shoot #work #love #mumbai #india #photoshoot #photography #new #workmode #friends #best #fun #morocco #toronto #blingmanagement #talent #artist #actress #portfolio #naturalhair #noextentionsislife 😍
So its official i just wanted to tell you guys i am doing #Jhalak this year and im so so excited to be preforming for u guys. Its tough but i will be putting in all my blood sweat and tears to give you guys amazing performances. I hope i will entertain you guys, make u laugh cry, cheer and all that jazz 😘 I dont know how far ill go and what my faith is in this show but i promise you guys i will do my level best and work my hardest! Makeup by @shraddhabachani #NoraFatehi #tomyfansandfollowers #jhalakdikhlajaa #colorstv #dance #hothai @official_jhalak @colorstv