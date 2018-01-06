"I don't plan much. I take it as it comes. I am doing 'Maari 2' and I'm playing the lead role in director Madhupal's film 'Oru Kuprasidha Payyan'. He is an amazing director. I have two big films - one in Tamil and one in Malayalam yet to be announced," said Tovino Thomas.

He was one of the most talked-about actors in the Malayalam film industry in 2017. With films like ‘Godha’, ‘Oru Mexican Aparatha’, ‘Ezra’, ‘Tharangam’, and now, ‘Mayaanadhi’ in the last year, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has arrived and how! In this exclusive chat with NewsX, the actor talks about success, his Kollywood entry and more.

You made your debut in 2012, but it’s in 2017 that you are being widely spoken about across India. What changed?

It was a slow process for me. It took five years for me but I was choosy about the kind of films I was doing from the beginning. In the beginning, I had fewer options and had to choose the best from those offers. Post several years, I started getting better offers and then I started to choose better films from a better set of offers. Now people have started to tailor-make roles for me. It’s a slow process and I know it. Even now, I haven’t worked much with senior directors in the Malayalam film industry and I’m hoping to work with more senior directors.

Director Ashiq Abu’s ‘Mayaanadhi’ is considered one of the best Malayalam films and in Indian cinema for 2017. Are you happy with the success?

I’m very happy but I’m happier with smaller things. (Chuckles) I need the happiness element to keep me going but I have now moved on to my next film. I’m not able to sit and enjoy that moment of happiness as I’m shooting. (Smiles)

Hero and the villain – you’re playing them both. What are the kind of roles that excite you?

Everything depends on my intuition when I listen to the script. It is not necessary that I should be the hero of the movie but my character should be one of the centre of attractions in the movie. I don’t want to do similar characters repeatedly. I want to be part of different films, different plots and the characters that I’m playing should also be different. Otherwise, people will get bored and I’ll get bored. I always wanted to be an actor so I want the scope for performance in every film I do.

Tamil star Dhanush produced your Malayalam film ‘Tharangam’ and now you’re working with him in ‘Maari 2’ in Kollywood. Are you excited?

Of course! I’m a huge fan of his. There are very few actors who have got National Awards at the of 26. I respect him as ana ctor and I’m looking forward to sharing screenspace with him.

You were a software engineer working in CTS. How did you join films?

I always wanted to be in movies as an actor and director. Movies were what I wanted to be in. I was always fascinated by the magic of cinema. But for a middle-class small-town boy getting into cinema wasn’t an easy job. As any other small-town boy I was forced to study engineering and take up a job in the software industry. But acting was always my passion. Not everyone gets to be an actor and not every actor becomes successful. So my parents were concerned and almost everyone told me that the film industry wasn’t for common people like us and I had a nice job and was settled. The only thing I wanted to do was chase my dreams. I did that and I am now living my dream. (Smiles)

What is 2018 looking like for you?

I don’t plan much. I take it as it comes. I am doing ‘Maari 2’ and I’m playing the lead role in director Madhupal’s film ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’. He is an amazing director. I have two big films – one in Tamil and one in Malayalam yet to be announced. I have a few other films as well. I’m working almost every day and when I get breaks I spend time with my family.

Now, that you’re successful, what does your family feel?

They are happy and support me. But I know that nothing is permanent in the film industry – I have to keep working and improving myself. Otherwise, I’ll be kicked out of the industry! It’s the same for anyone – especially when someone comes into the industry without a godfather.