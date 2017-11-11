In the times when people get attracted towards the trance and techno music, we bring some pleasure to your ears by presenting you with some amazing songs in the beautiful voices of Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi, Mukesh, RD Burman, Mahendra Kapoor and much more. Do listen to the tracks and share your views below in the comments.

‘Old is Gold’, if not all case, the phrase has always stood out and proved itself whenever people talk about music. With new technology being involved, obviously, the music industry in India has shown some drastic changes. For say, cassettes were replaced by compact disks (CD), then CD’s evolved to Pen drive, then microchip and it’s a never-ending list. With so many changes being incorporated in the industry, the way of music presentation also shifted gears. The mellow music of tabla was replaced by drums, and other instruments were taken over by technology.

With the new generation taking over, the music preferences also changed among people. Old Sufi tracks were being remixed and were presented again with techno sounds, which some liked but most described as ‘horror to ears’. In the times when people get attracted towards the trance and techno music, we bring some pleasure to your ears by presenting you with some amazing songs in the beautiful voices of Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi, Mukesh, RD Burman, Mahendra Kapoor and much more.

So basically, if you like old tracks this is your place and if not, listen to them to get a better taste of music. And also you can also impress your parents and elders with this playlist. We bet one thing and that is, that no matter what you will not stop humming these numbers.

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi: This awesome track is from Mr. X in Bombay, sung by Kishore Kumar has beautiful lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi

Khilte Hain Gul Yahan: Sung by Kishore Kumar and picturised on Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee for the film Sharmeeli

Bachna Ae Haseeno: This hot number comes from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. Later, the song’s title was also turned into a movie which had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Lag Ja Gale: This old super hit Song from Woh Kaun Thi (1964), stars Manoj Kumar, Sadhana, Helen.

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar: Enjoy this super hit song from the 1959 movie Anari starring Raj Kapoor, Nutan. This movie was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Main Toh Deewana Deewana Deewana: The song is from movie Milan (1967). The song was sung by Mukesh with music of Laxmikant Pyarelal.

O Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar: The hit song from old classic movie C.I.D. (1956) stars Dev Anand, Shakila, Waheeda Rehman.

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai: The melodious track takes you into a different world, where you would love to stay!

Here are a few more tracks, so you enjoy this weekend 70s, 80s style