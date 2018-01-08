Oprah Winfrey's powerful speech at Golden Globes 2018 might have indicated at her joining the presidential race in 2020. Soon after the speech, NBC tweeted “Nothing but respect for OUR future president." Winfrew has however clarified that she has no plans to run for the post of President.

Actress and American talk show host Oprah Winfrey’s speech at 2018 Golden Globes has left many on social media impressed with people asking her to run for 2020 presidential elections. in her 10-minute speech, Winfrey spoke about the historical struggle for gender and civil rights, shared her personal story and urged people to stay optimistic. “I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!” she said.

Her speech might have indicated at her joining the presidential race in 2020. Soon after the speech, NBC tweeted “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.” Winfrey, who is one of the most powerful women in US, was born in a poor family of rural Mississippi to a teenage single mother and has often narrated her story of struggle. She has stated that she was molested as a child and got pregnant at the age of 14. her son, however, died in infancy. Winfrey rose to fame with The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in the history.

Winfrey has however clarified that she has no plans to run for the presidential election in 2020. “I don’t, I don’t,” she had said. However, her best friend Gayle King has said that “She would absolutely do it. King also showered praises upon Oprah’s speech calling it incredible and goosebumps provoking. According to Forbes, Winfrey’s net worth is that of $2.8 billion and she is perfectly capable of funding her own campaign.

Check out the video here: