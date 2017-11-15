The first look of Akshay Kumar's co-stars in Padman, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor is finally out after a long wait. The film based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of the machine producing inexpensive sanitary pads for women belonging to poor families is set to hit the big screens on Republic Day next year

Actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the much-awaited look of his Padman co-stars Radhika Apte and Sanam Kapoor on Wednesday. “The REASON he became #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @radhika_apte @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki,” Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption of a picture with Radhika Apte. Khiladi Kumar also shared a photo of Sonam Kapoor on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote “The STRENGTH behind #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

Padman traces the journey of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of the machine producing inexpensive sanitary pads for women belonging to poor families. The film features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in crucial roles. Padman is being produced by Twinkle Khanna’s production venture, Mrs Funnybones Movies. The film will hit the theatres on January 26 and will clash with another Akshay Kumar movie 2.0 starring Rajinikanth. Kumar had preponed the release of the movie. Now, it would be interesting to see if makers of 2.0 postpone the release of their movie to avoid competition.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a conversation with The Indian Express had said that release date of 2.0 might be changed so that a clash with Padman can be avoided at the box office. “The ideal release period looks like the summer vacation of 2018, which worked really well for Baahubali 2. They might look at using the vacation the most, “Bala was quoted as saying.

Earlier, actress Sonam Kapoor had shared her experience of working with Rustom actor on Twitter and said he was perfect for the role. “Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of #Padman and has brought a sense of humour and love to the film. Of course, none of these would have been possible without the humble visionary #Rbalki @PadManTheFilm,” The Khoobsurat actress said.