Padman is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Akshay Kumar starrer film is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of the low-cost sanitary pad-making machine in India. The film addresses the taboo around menstrual hygiene and aims to spread awareness about the social issue in the remotest corners of the country. However, Indian husbands can definitely learn a thing or two from the Padman actor. In the song ‘Aaj se Teri’, the actor is romancing Radhika Apte and subtly imparts 5 crucial lessons which every Indian husband can learn to bring a spark in their married life.

Take time to understand the words unspoken – Be it a love marriage or arranged, women tend to keep some of her feelings to herself. Do not mistake their silence as unwillingness or a feeling that their husbands would not understand, they just want their partners to understand their feelings without the need to say it out loud. In the film, Padman understood that his wife feels uncomfortable while sitting on the bicycle and made arrangements to her feel comfortable. Your small efforts will bring a huge difference and bring both of you closer in a nick of time.

Use your knowledge – Make efforts to use your knowledge and capabilities in innovative ways for making life easier for her. If you want to earn her respect and love, show her that you care about her. Lakshmikant Chauhan (Padman) uses his knowledge to make slight changes in a toy that eventually leads to the invention of a machine, which could cut onions in an easier and efficient manner. You can also try something like this, at least try to do it once.

Keep the Romance alive – The importance of romance cannot be undermined in a marriage. It is important to keep the spark alive between you and your partner. Even after 15-25 years of marriage, the couple should retain the excitement of the initial days of marriage and try new ways to make their partner happy.

Care for your partner– A wife looks up to her husband for emotional support more than anybody else. Thus, it is very important that husbands take care of their wives wishes, needs, likes, dislikes and desires. Support her through all her decisions and be there for her when she needs you.

Help her with work: The responsibility of the household does not rest solely with women. Not just working women but homemakers also need extra help. Try to spare atleast one day out of your busy schedule to help her with work.