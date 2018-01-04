'Hu Ba Hu'another track from Akshay Kumar's PadMan has hit the social media and came out to be the perfect song to dedicate your soulmates. From the video, we can see Akshay Kumar alias Lakshmikanth finding a friend in Sonam Kapoor the second lead of the movie as both of them are on the mission to promote menstrual hygiene in the village.

The third track of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan has hit the social media and is quite catchy. The song titled ‘Hu Ba Hu’ has given a new definition to soulmates and you can surely share it with the individuals who are your ‘Hu Ba Hu’ in every aspect. From the video, we can see Akshay Kumar alias Lakshmikanth finding a friend in Sonam Kapoor the second lead of the movie as both of them are on the mission to promote menstrual hygiene in the village. Sonam Kapoor is playing the role of a teacher named Rhea, who helps Akshay Kumar in learning English. Both of them have similar goals to meet which makes the song ‘Hu Ba Hu’ perfect for the duo. The song is sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, and the beats are well ridden with catchy lyrics given by Kausar Munir.

As the song starts, we get the details from Akshay and Sonam characters which are quite similar or ‘Hu Ba Hu’. Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are sharing a teacher-student bond in the movie with a similar aspiration that is to make women understand the importance of Sanitary napkins. Both the characters who have ‘hu ba hu’ hearts are somewhere attracted to each other too. Now, is this attraction mere admiration or have fallen in love with the innocence of others, will be known only on January 26, when the film hits the Big screen.

Akshay’s character in the film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. Radhika Apte plays the role of Akshay’s wife in the movie. Let us check out the new track “Hu Ba Hu’from the movie PadMan here:

Also, check out the trailer and other tracks from the movie ‘PadMan’:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f95uCixtik4