Akshay Kumar is the new superhero of Bollywood. Padman is not a usual superhero film but it is based on the life of real life superhero who fights for the right for menstrual hygiene for women. The film is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases in 2018. Adding to the excitement, the actor has revealed another poster from the film on his official Twitter account. The poster looks fun and promising at the same time with a tagline at the top, “Superhero hai ye pagla”.

The Padman actor looks at a cotton bundle with excitement at the backdrop of several inspiring quotes such as, “A passion called innovation”, “Every freedom needs a fighter”, “Failing means learning” and “An innovation for cheapification “ amongst many more. He captioned his tweet, “What it takes to be #PadMan! Get to know this Republic Day, 26.01.18”. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar was quoted saying Padman is an honest subject. He said, “I didn’t do the research, my wife (Twinkle) did it. The concept is hers and R. Balki wrote it. It is a very honest subject, which we have to bring in front of the Indian audience. It is a must subject which is why I went for it.”

Padman is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine in India. Actor Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte will share the screen with the comedy superstar. When he was asked if having matured as an actor, he is consciously moving towards films with social issue mixed with quality entertainment in order to make people think and entertain them at the same time, He said, “I am enjoying doing such films and also at the same time I am enjoying commercial cinema. I am not just doing social film, I am also doing Houseful 4. I have all kinds of movies. Yes, such stories do attract me and I enjoy it because it gives me satisfaction as an actor and as a human being,” said the Padman actor.