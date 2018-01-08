CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has cleared the film with 26 cuts and given it a U/A certificate. With Padmavat now releasing on January 25, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman as well as Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyyary.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, which has now been renamed to Padmavat, will finally hit the theatres on January 25th, which is the republic day weekend. The film which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was earlier slated to release on December 2 but due to massive protests against the film, the makers of Padmavati had to postpone the release date of the period drama. Many right-wing groups as well as many politicians had opposed the release of the film as they said that it would hurt the sentiments of many people of the community.

CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has cleared the film with 26 cuts and given it a U/A certificate. With Padmavat now releasing on January 25, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman as well as Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyyary. It will be a strong competition for both the films releasing along with Padmavat as the film has already managed to garner a lot of attention much before its release. With a lot of unwanted publicity, Padmavati has become one of the most anticipated films of this year.

The film has been into controversy ever since its inception as Rajput Karni Sena demanded a ban on the film for distorting historical facts. Many right-wing groups also vandalized the sets of Padmavati earlier this year and also attacked Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is the director of the film. The film which will now be released on January 25 features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.