Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat might be hitting the big screens on January 25 without the controversial song Ghoomar. As per the reports, since it was not feasible to re-shoot the expensive song, makers have decided to remove it. Even if it is released, it will be with a lot of modifications.

After hitting many roadblocks, Deepika Padukone-Ranvir Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat is set to hit the theatres on January 25. However, a lot of changes have been made into the film to make it fit for the release by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per the media reports, the film’s most popular song Ghoomar might also be axed from the movie considering a lot of protests by Hindu fringe groups over the skin show in the song.

“There were only two options in front of Bhansali – either make the suggested changes to the song or pull it down completely from the film and all other platforms that it is being played/screened on. Re-shooting the song would have been very expensive and time-consuming and making the changes without doing so would have been difficult. Therefore, the initial thought was to let the film release without the song,” a source was quoted as saying by the website, India.com.

The source further added that even if the song is not axed, there will be many modifications before the movie is released. “The song comes in the movie at a crucial point and a lot of hard work, time and money have gone into shooting it. So letting it go didn’t seem right. But while it is still part of Padmavat, there will be some changes in the song,” the source further said. The producers are yet to clarify whether the song will be part of the film or not and the picture would be clear only when the movie hits the theatres on January 25.