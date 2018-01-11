While the reports of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggesting '300 cuts' came out to be a complete hoax, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' has officially retitled as 'Padmaavat'. Prasoon Joshi-led CBFC decided to give U/A certificate to the period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

While the reports of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggesting ‘300 cuts’ came out to be a complete hoax, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ has officially retitled as ‘Padmaavat’. Though the makers have removed the letter ‘i’ but also have added another ‘a’ in the title making it ‘Padmaavat’. The producer on Wednesday said only five ‘modifications’ were suggested by the censor board which they have accepted and implemented. The makers of film and CBFC came to a resolution on December 28 last year.

Prasoon Joshi-led CBFC decided to give U/A certificate to the period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Prasoon Joshi also brushed aside the reports regarding CBFC imposing ‘300 cuts’ on the movie.The official twitter handle of the movie is all set with the new name ‘Padmaavat’ while the background image still says ‘Padmavati’. Earlier, the movie was to assigned to release on December 1 last year, will now release on January 25. As of now, ‘Padmaavat’ has been banned in Rajasthan and Goa.

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly mounted Rs 150-crore period drama is based on the 16th-century epic poem ‘Padmavat’ by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The movie gave rise to protests led by various Rajput groups who claimed that the movie distorts the history. Going through the star-cast there is Deepika Padukone in the role of Rani Padmini of Chittor, Shahid Kapoor in the role of Maharaja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh with those slaying look in the role of Alauddin Khilji.