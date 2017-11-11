Ranveer Singh on Saturday revealed another look from his upcoming film Padmavati. The Bajirao Mastani actor took it to Twitter to share the new poster of Padmavati. Ranveer Singh while revealing his 'shrewd' intentions as Mughal emperor Alauddin Khilji looks amazing in his new avatar.

A day after makers of Padmavati revealed another new poster of Shahid Kapoor’s new look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie, the maker today released Ranveer Singh’s new look in another poster of film Padmavati. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor who is playing Mughal emperor Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati looks stunning. From his new poster, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji once again gives out a feeling of a ‘shrewd’, negative and slightly pushed haunted character in the film. Ranveer Singh is seen sitting on this ‘King like throne’ in a gold-cladded royal outfit inside his ancient king-styled fort surrounded with a beautifully crafted set whose architectural work speaks out for itself. As the film’s release date is nearing, Padmavati makers are now more aggressively promoting the film by revealing new songs and posters.

Ranveer Singh took it to Twitter and shared his another look from his upcoming film. Befikre star new poster came on the same day when the Padmavati makers released another song titled Ek Dil Ek Jaan, a romantic track. The new song has been pictured on Deepika Padukone who is playing Rani Padmini and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. The music in Padmavati has been composed by film’s director himself Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Padmavati is set to hit theatres on December 1 amidst a lot of controversies in which its surrounded in.

Earlier on Friday, a relief for Padmavati makers came after the Supreme Court rejected a plea against film’s release. All those who are protesting against film’s script has been of the opinion that Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his historical upcoming has distorted with the facts. However, Padmavati makers as part of their defence have said that no wrong projection or distortion with the facts have been done in the film.

Previously on November 10, Jaipur Royals has claimed that Bhansali productions went back on its word of first showing the film to them before releasing. The Jaipur Royals said that Bhansali productions had promised during shooting to show film to them and Rajput Sabha Bhawan before releasing film’s trailer and songs which they have not done.