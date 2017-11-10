The new poster for the film Padmavati showcases Shahid Kapoor in a classic royal avatar. His looks from the poster are that of a convincing Rajput king Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film is set to release on December 1.

Amidst all the controversy surrounding one of the most anticipated movies of 2017, Padmavati, the makers of the film have released the new poster featuring Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor as Rajput king Maharawal Ratan. The actor plays the king of Chittor in the film and husband to Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor’s look in the poster gives you an astonishing royal vibe as he is looking as convincing as a fierce warrior. In the poster, Shahid is sitting on his throne with poise, wearing a royal tunic-like garment embellished with gemstones along with some gold jewellery.

Earlier when asked about his role in ‘Padmavati’, Shahid was quoted saying, “When you are playing a King, you need to have a certain personality. At that time, the people used to not be very skinny and lean, so you need to have a manly personality. Basically for that, and to carry those outfits also, Sanjay sir wants me to be a little muscular and a little full. But I will be gaining weight in terms of muscle and not in terms of fat. This is because I am playing the character of a warrior. The Rajput kings had very strong personalities.”

While ‘Padmavati’ is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration with Bhansali after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, this movie marks Shahid’s first movie with Bhansali. Directed by prominent Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Padmavati’ is slated to hit the silver screens on December 1.

The sets of the film, Padmavati were vandalised on a couple of occasions and Bhansali was even assaulted by a member of a Rajput organisation who believed that the filmmaker was distorting history by misrepresenting facts. Padamavati starring Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini’s role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi is set to hit the big screen on December 1.