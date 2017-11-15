Indian Film and Television Director's Association Convener Ashoke Pandit has expressed gratitude towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for providing security to Sanjay Leela Bhansali ahead of his upcoming periodic drama Padmavati's release. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.

The Indian Film and Television Director’s Association (IFTDA) Convener Ashoke Pandit has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and expressed gratitude for providing security to Sanjay Leela Bhansali ahead of the release of his upcoming historic periodic drama Padmavati. The film, ever since its making, has been surrounded into various controversies. The film has Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and is set to hit theaters on December 1. Many protests by Rajput community and Karni Sena have taken place against film’s release.

Earlier today, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had issued an ultimatum to Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) that if Padmavati is allowed to release without the recommended cuts, there will be an outrage in the society.

Indian Film and Television Director's Association Convener Ashoke Pandit writes to Maharashtra CM, express gratitude for providing security to #SanjayLeelaBhansali . #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/VKxWn1vxb1 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2017

Not only the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, but similar warning have been given by certain groups in Rajput community who are protesting against film’s release saying that the film’s story distorts with historical facts which may hurt sentiments of a particular community. Out of many issues, people protesting against Padmavati have alleged that the movie has a dream sequence between Deepika Padukone who is playing Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh who plays the character of Alauddin Khilji. However, the makers of Padmavati has denied to any such depiction or scene in the film.

Earlier in the day, Rajput Karni Sena demonstrated against the Padmavati in Bengaluru. The protesters continued with their demand of banning film’s release. With such protests and warnings being continuously witnessed by the filmmakers, it has seriously become a security issue not for Padmavati makers, its cast but also for citizens who would like to watch the movie. While all these developments taking place, Bollywood celebrities stand film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ahead of his film’s release.