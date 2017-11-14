After the continuous threats by Rajput groups and some BJP members who have accused Bhansali of distorting facts in the upcoming film Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) along with Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) came out in support of the filmmaker.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati has been surrounded by several controversies ever since the film went on floors. There were allegations from groups such as the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the film is depicting inaccurate and distorted facts, which would hurt the sentiment of the Rajputana community. Earlier in October this year, a Rangoli of the first poster released from the film, which reportedly took 48 hours to create, was destroyed by a group of around 100 people shouting religious slogans and now many outfits have threatened to stop the release of the film if any dream sequence is shown between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji.

Amidst all the havoc created around the film, several film bodies on Monday came out in support of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and questioned the government’s silence on threats by Rajput groups against the release of the film. At a recent press conference in Mumbai, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) along with Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), spoke in support of Bhansali and said that attack on Bhansali is an attack on freedom. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra called the attack on Bhansali an assault on creative freedom of filmmakers.

Speaking on the entire issue, Mishra said, “Attack on Bhansali is an attack on freedom. This is very stifling. When it comes to the interpretation of history, you can disagree with him, but at least allow the film to release. By asking for a ban, you are creating an atmosphere where nobody will attempt films on Indian history”. Actor Sushant Singh, the general secretary of CINTAA, also backed Bhansali and said that the government should intervene at this point. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn’t ask us to hold this conference… We all are frustrated, angry and upset. For how long will our fraternity members keep asking for freedom of expression to make films? Why do we need to fight for such a basic right all the time?” Singh asked.

Veteran actor and CINTAA President Vikram Gokhale, who worked with Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, said the filmmaker is a responsible man and his vision should be trusted. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already issued an appeal to clarify that there is no dream sequence between Deepika’s Padmavati and Ranveer’s Khilji as claimed by Rajput groups.