After various controversies surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati, many Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sharmila Tagore, Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan came in support of the film as many outfits have threatened to oppose the release of the film and have been protesting against Bhansali.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles has been surrounded by various controversies since the time of inception. There were allegations from groups such as the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the film is depicting inaccurate and distorted facts, which would hurt the sentiment of the Rajputana community. Earlier in October this year, a Rangoli of the first poster released from the film, which reportedly took 48 hours to create, was destroyed by a group of around 100 people shouting religious slogans and now many outfits have threatened to stop the release of the film if any dream sequence is shown between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji.

However, amidst all the controversies and threats against the release of Padmavati, many Bollywood celebrities have shown their support towards Padmavati, including Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. During a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar was asked about the controversy surrounding the movie, and he cited the example of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodha Akbar. He said that as per history, Akbar never had a wife by the name of Jodha Bai, but people should not confuse a work of fiction with history. Meanwhile, Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore said that she believes the prospects of the film industry will suffer when films such as Padmavati face controversies. Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez also claimed a film is a form of art and everyone has the freedom of speech.

Superstar Salman Khan, who has worked with Bhansali in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, said that there is never anything wrong in Bhansali’s films. He only does good, honest work. He also urged the CBFC to take the issue up and make sure that Padmavati gets a smooth release.

Activists of a caste-based organisation Karni Sena on Tuesday vandalised a theatre in Kota in Rajasthan after reports that it was showing a trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’. The protestors from Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, pelted stones and broke windowpanes, gates and the ticket counter and even damaged some office furniture.