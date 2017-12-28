In a fresh twist in the Padmavati Row, Censor Board has invited Jaipur historians to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Padmavati. Talking the the media, the professors said the entire tussle is not between the Karni Sena and Sanjay Leela Bhansali but between Bhasali and history. Therefore, it must be clear if history has been tampered or not.

The Censor Board has sought the opinion of two veteran historians from Jaipur on film Padmavati by inviting them to view the film. These historians include Professor B.L. Gupta and Prof R.S. Khangarot. While Gupta is professor of history in Rajasthan Vishwavidhyala and has written numerous books on India during the medieval period, Khangarot is principal of Agrawal College. Speaking to the media, Khangarot said the entire tussle related to the movie is not between the Karni Sena and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director-producer of Padmavati, but between Bhasali and history and hence “once we watch the film, it will be clear if history has been tampered with or not”.

Gupta said he was all for artistic freedom but then it should not happen at the cost of history. “It should be very clear that we will share the historical facts to the best of knowledge and will not be backing any political party,” he added. The age-old custom of jauhar (mass immolation) should be shown effectively in the film or else it can have adverse effects on the audience, he said, adding that it should not be romanticised in the film as well. According to sources, a four-member panel has been formed to review the film next month.

There were protests against the movie by some fringe Hindutva outfits which said it was “insulting to Rajput pride.” Several politicians then weighed in saying they won’t allow the release of the movie in their state. A source in the CBFC was quoted saying that Padmavati could only be certified in January, since December is almost over. “We have not scheduled the film. There are at least 40 feature films in different languages waiting in the queue before Padmavati. Because of the year-end, some board members were on holiday and a few others had called in sick. “Forget about appointing a panel of historians, we don’t even have a normal Examining Committee to view all the films.” The source added, “Even by conservative estimates the film won’t be certified before the second week of January. I don’t think they can release the film before March or April. That is, provided the CBFC clears the film without any objection.”