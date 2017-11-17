Mumbai police on Friday beefed up security at the residence of Deepika Padukone after Rajput Karni Sena threatened to maim the Padmavati actress. Also, IFTDA has written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek his intervention in the matter for a smooth release of the controversial film.

The growing tensions around the controversial Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’ are clearly refusing to wane as the matter has escalated to another level. After Rajput Karni Sena members openly threatened to maim Deepika Padukone, the actress has beefed up security outside her residence in Mumbai. In another development on Friday, Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has asked the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in the matter and see out a smooth release of the film.

Karni Sena members addressed a press conference on Thursday where they threatened to chop off the nose of Deepika Padukone, who plays the title character of Padmavati. Deepika’s ‘Ghoomar’ song where she is seen dancing while dressed as a Rajput queen has drawn the ire of the Rajput community. The aggravated community claims that no Rajput queen ever danced in front of the public. Although the Bollywood actress retaliated by saying that she is only answerable to censor board and nobody else, she has been provided special security by Mumbai Police amid the security concerns around her.

Elsewhere, IFTDA has sought the assistance of Rajnath Singh for the film’s release which has also come under doubt after the Rajput organisation threatened to hold massive protests on the day of its release. Lokendra Singh Kalvi of Rajput Karni Sena said that the Rajput history was written with the blood of his ancestors and he will not let anyone blacken it. He further threatened that the Rajputs will gather in lakhs and will call for a Bharat Bandh on December 1, 2017, which is the day of film’s release.

Also, Sarv Samaj Protest Committee have organised a protest outside Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan and have shut the gates of the fort for the tourists. For the security of the tourists, even the renowned Palace on Wheels will refrain from making a stop at the fort.