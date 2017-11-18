Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati has been surrounded by various controversies ever since its inception. The filmmaker and leading actress Deepika Padukone has been threatened by various self-vigilante groups. Soon after many celebrities came out in support of the director, Deepika Padukone's former co-star from XXX Ruby Rose tweeted in support of the actress.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati has been surrounded by various controversies’ ever since the film went on floors and now that the film is close to its release, the controversy around the film is still refusing to settle down and is escalating with every passing day testing the patience of actors and makers of the film. Padmavati’s lead actress Deepika Padukone has lashed out at those opposing the release of the movie once again and has said ‘it is shameful the way protests are being conducted against Padmavati’.

Meanwhile, protests have intensified against the film across the country with Hindu fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena refusing to take a step back despite many clarifications from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The groups are accusing the makers of Padmavati of distorting facts and hurting religious sentiments. In an open threat, Karni Sena had said they will behead director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and cut off the nose of Deepika Padukone if they pushed if the makers pushed for the release of Padmavati.”

After many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar came out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the release of the film, Deepika Padukone’s co-star and friend Ruby Rose, who featured in Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, took stand for her friend and tweeted, “I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know.”

I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know. https://t.co/wrEaO9WZA0 — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 18, 2017

Talking about the situation, Deepika Padukone in a recent interview said, “I have full faith in the judicial system of our country. I know no wrong will be done. As a woman, as an aartist as someone who has worked and given two years of my life to this movie, I feel hurt, I feel angry, but I also think it is extremely funny that people are reacting like this to a film. I am feeling so many emotions at this point.’’