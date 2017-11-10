Padmavati row is getting bigger and bigger as the release date of the film nears. In the latest, Jaipur Royals has hit out at Sanjay Leela Bhansali saying that Bhansali productions has gone back on its word of showing the film first to them before the movie hit theatres.

As the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati is nearing, Jaipur Royals has claimed that Bhansali productions has gone back on its word of first showing the film to them before releasing. The Jaipur Royals said that Bhansali productions had promised during shooting to show film to them and Rajput Sabha Bhawan before releasing film’s trailer and songs which they have not done. Bhansali’s historic epic, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been into the center of many controversies ever since the film is being made. Not only Jaipur Royals, but also Jaipur distributors have said that they want stand-off to end between Karni Sena (fringe outfit) and makers of Padmavati before they decide to release the film on December 1.

Padmavati which has been in trouble as many elements are trying to stay its release, the Supreme Court earlier in the day had dismissed the petition against the release of the film. The Supreme Court said that the Censor Board has not yet issued certificate to Padmavati, it is an independent body and therefore the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction. Previously on Thursday, apart from Jaipur Royals, a Mewar Royal family had expressed that they were upset from Padmavati makers. The Royal family said that they were upset because their family name was being misused while the Padmavati row continue to grow.

Baijiraj Trivikrama Kumari Jamwal, daughter of Mahendra Singh Mewar, the 76th Maharana of the Mewar dynasty and a former Lok Sabha member, had said that it was unfair that her family’s name was being dragged into generating “free publicity” for the film. “The sad part is that the film is getting free pre-release publicity, and that a commercial and inauthentic venture like this is using my family’s name.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati team had also witnessed violent attacks few months back by locals who were offended by film’s script. The local attacked film’s sets in Rajasthan while the shooting of the movie was in progress.