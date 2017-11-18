Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has recently become the centre of all controversies, the latest in the row is that a founder member of the Rajput Karni Sena which has right from the initial stages of the movie's shooting opposed its release has received a threat call from Pakistan.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of Rajput community opposing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati, has claimed that its patron and founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi has received a threat call from Pakistan. “Our spokesperson received a threat call from Pakistan, asking us not to oppose release of Padmavati, otherwise Kalvi would be blown off,” Mahipal Singh Makrana, state president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, told IANS on Friday. “Aap log kya danga phasad kare rahe ho Hindustan main? Do you remember 1993? Why do you want to repeat it? Don’t forget that it can happen again,” a person speaking over the phone can be heard saying, though we cannot confirm its authenticity.

“We approached Special Operations Group (SOG) on Thursday to file a complaint. They listened to us and asked us to approach the Director General of Police and Jaipur police commissioner and file a complaint there, too,” he added. SOG IG Dinesh M.N. said that people from Karni Sena did approach them with a complaint and that they were looking into it. “It is an international number and we are checking from where the call was made,” Dinesh M.N. added.

Shri Rajput Kani Sena has called for “Bharat Bandh” on December 1 if Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is released. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati is slated to be released on December 1. The Rajput Karni Sena wants a complete ban on the film which according to them has a distorted version of historical facts and defames Padmavati. Padmavati or Padmini was queen of Chittorgarh who is of great significance in Rajput history and is widely regarded for her valour as a queen.