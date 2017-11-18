The release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming controversial film Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor might be delayed as the censor board has sent the film back for revision. Padmavati was earlier slated to be released on December 1 and now might get released in January next year.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles has been surrounded by various controversies since the time of inception. There were allegations from groups such as the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the film is depicting inaccurate and distorted facts, which would hurt the sentiment of the Rajputana community. Earlier in October this year, a Rangoli of the first poster released from the film, which reportedly took 48 hours to create, was destroyed by a group of around 100 people shouting religious slogans and now many outfits have threatened to stop the release of the film if any dream sequence is shown between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji.

However, amidst all the controversies and threats against the release of Padmavati, there is a strong possibility that the film might not release as scheduled on December 1, 2017. According to sources, the film might be delayed and release on January 12 next year. Massive protests are carried by certain fringe groups demanding a ban on Padmavati. The film has been sent back to the Censor Board for revision. Also, the other reason that the release date of the film might get postponed is due to Massive protests which are being carried out by certain fringe groups demanding a ban on Padmavati.

The Rajput Karni Sena members have now openly opposed the film and condemned the lead actress Deepika Padukone for speaking her mind on the controversy. They have also openly threatened to harm director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone if the film is released without their consent. Padamavati featured Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini’s role, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Aditi Rao Hydari as Kamala Devi.