In another latest development, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed petition filed against release of the film of Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati. The film has been into various controversies ever since the making of this film came into public picture. Supreme Court while hearing on the Padmavati row dismissed the petition asking for a ban on the film. Supreme Court said that the Censor Board has not yet issued certificate to Padmavati, it is an independent body and therefore the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction.

All these developments have come amidst the fringe outfit Rajput Karni Sena had demanded a complete ban on the film. Previously, Karni Sena had threatened and warned Padmavati makers they might turn violent and burn theaters if the film is screened in cinema hall before makers arrange a screening for the first. Earlier on Thursday, Mewar royal family expressed that they were upset from Padmavati makers as due to the controversy surrounded with the film, their family name was being misused.

Baijiraj Trivikrama Kumari Jamwal, daughter of Mahendra Singh Mewar, the 76th Maharana of the Mewar dynasty and a former Lok Sabha member, had said that it was unfair that her family’s name was being dragged into generating “free publicity” for the film. “The sad part is that the film is getting free pre-release publicity, and that a commercial and inauthentic venture like this is using my family’s name.

Among a number of controversy, the outrage on Padmavati is over few sequences in the film which the Royal and Karni Sena claims that the film distorts with the history and it want be a justice to those Royal families. However, the makers of the film has rejected this claim.

Previously, Padmavati team while during the making of the film was attacked by fringe groups a couple of months back during film’s shooting in Rajasthan. As per reports, film’s set and shooting equipment were damaged in the attacks.