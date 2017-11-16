There seems to be no end to the controversy surrounding Padmavati as Karna Sena has now openly issued a threat to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. "We will gather in lakhs, our ancestors wrote history with blood we will not let anyone blacken it; will call for Bharat bandh on 1 December," Lokendra Singh Kalvi of Rajput Karni Sena said told the press.

The controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is getting uglier by the day with protests taking place around the country. In a fresh salvo, Rajput Karni Sena on Thursday issued a fresh threat to the makers of the film and said they will behead film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and maim actress Deepika Padukone if they tried to release the film. The Hindu fringe group also made a bizarre allegation and said the film is being funded by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

“We will gather in lakhs, our ancestors wrote history with blood we will not let anyone blacken it; will call for Bharat bandh on 1 December,” Lokendra Singh Kalvi of Rajput Karni Sena said told the press. In addition to Karni Sena, members of Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha too have intensified their protests against the film. The members of the group have said they will send a letter with signatures in blood to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requesting it to halt the release of the film.

The film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is currently the centre of a massive controversy with Hindu groups accusing the makers of distorting the historical facts. Director Sanjaya Leela Bhansali has denied the allegations and issued many clarifications, but the groups refuse to back down. The protestors have called for a nationwide ban on December 1 on the day of the release of the film.

Earlier the protestors had burnt the posters of Padmavati in various cities. The protestors alleged that the director had promised to show the film to the protesting groups, but did not fulfill it.

